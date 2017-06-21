Army turns down Made in India assault rifles manufactured by Ordinance Factory Board

Delhi: The Army has said that home-made assault rifles that were meant to replace AK-47s and INSAS rifles were not good enough, as per a media report.

According to NDTV, the indigenous assault rifle manufactured by the government's Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) failed basic tests last week, which included, excessive recoil and "excessive flash and sound signature".

The media house quoted sources as saying that a "complete redesigning of the magazine" was needed to make loading the rifle easier.

They further quoted sources as saying that safety mechanisms were also problematic with the rifle which had an "excessive number of faults and stoppages (during trials) to the extent of more than twenty times the maximum permissible standards."

Army rejected an earlier indigenous rifle called the Excalibur last year.