Army will boost surveillance along Pak, China borders: Gen Rawat

New Delhi: New equipment will be procured to bolster surveillance mechanism along the borders with China and Pakistan, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said here today.

He made the remarks at an event organised to celebrate the Infantry Day of the Army.

Rawat also talked about steps being taken to carry forward the Army's modernisation plan.

He said surveillance mechanism will be strengthened along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the along the northern border.

The Army put on an impressive show featuring martial traditions and extraordinary marching skills with arms at the India Gate here to celebrate the Infantry Day.

The Infantry Day is celebrated on October 27 as it was on this day in 1947 that an Infantry Company of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to push back tribals from Pakistan who had invaded Jammu and Kashmir with the support of Pakistan Army.