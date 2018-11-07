Around 240 kgs of firecrackers seized from Delhi's Dwarka

With the festivities going on in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Wednesday seized around 240 kgs of cracker being illegally sold in Dwarka.

Two people were arrested while the crackers were sold in three different areas in Dwarka, news agency ANI reported.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered to ban the sale of firecrackers in the national capital and ordered the sale of 'green crackers' instead.

Earlier on November 4, the police arrested 625 kgs of firecrackers from Sadar Bazaar while 11.1 kgs firecrackers were seized from Subzi Mandi and 7.9 kg firecrackers were seized from Burari.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police personnel on Sunday pasted posters of guidelines given by the Supreme Court on selling and bursting firecrackers during Diwali and upcoming festivals in the city.

The posters have been issued by Delhi Police.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court had on October 23 refused to put a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers, saying only green firecrackers (less polluting and eco-friendly) will be sold in the markets.

Only green firecrackers with permissible decibel sound limits will be allowed to be sold in the market, the top court said in its order.

Judge Arjan Kumar Sikri said only licensed traders would be allowed to sell ''safe'' firecrackers as he banned the online sale of the same.

The top court passed the order while responding to a number of petitions seeking a direction to ban the sale of firecrackers.

The Supreme Court, in its order, also banned the online sale of firecrackers and put a stay on the e-commerce portals like Flipkart, Amazon and others from selling firecrackers which are beyond the permissible limit.

''E-commerce websites will be hauled up for the contempt of court if they don't adhere to the court's direction, the top court warned.

The top court also fixed the duration for bursting crackers. On Diwali and other religious festivals, it allowed bursting of firecrackers between 8 PM and 10 PM.

Meanwhile, on Christmas and New Year, the bursting of crackers will be allowed only between 11.45 PM and 12.45 AM.

However, the top court later modified its order and allowed the states to fix timings for bursting firecrackers in morning and evening with a rider that the total timing must not exceed beyond two hours in a day.