Food poisoning

Around 250 students fall ill, 1 die after alleged food poisoning

In a suspected case of food poisoning at a school in Mumbai's Govandi area on Friday, around 250 students were hospitalised and at least one died. 

A medical camp had been organised in the school by BMC and folic acid tablets were given to the students. Following this, the children started vomiting, had a headache and became restless. The children were immediately taken to Rajawadi hospital where they were admitted and are currently undergoing treatment.

The children affected are students of a BMC-run school, Urdu Municipal school at Sanjay Nagar in Govandi. 

This incident has triggered anger amongst the parents and they have gathered outside the hospital.

The girl who died has been identified as 12-year-old Chandani Mohd Raza Shaikh. After complaining of vomiting at home, she was immediately taken to Rajawadi hospital but she was declared dead before admission. According to her parents, she was unwell since Monday after consumption of some tablets distributed in school.

The police said, "We have collected samples of tablets and also the food supplied to the students during the interval. The tablets are folic acid, iron tables and Albendazole IP 400 mg tablets. We have registered a case of Accidental Death. The post-mortem of the deceased will be done at JJ  hospital by a panel of doctors."

Food poisoning

