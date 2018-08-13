Arun Gawli tops exam on Gandhism in Nagpur central jail

Underworld don Arun Gawli has topped an examination based on the concept of the ideals of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Gawli reportedly scored 74 out of a total of 80 marks in the examination.

As many as 160 jail inmates had appeared for the examination in Nagpur central jail.

The examination is conducted on October 1 every year, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is conducted jointly by Sahyog Trust and Sarvodaya Ashram.

Gawli, the founder of Akhil Bharatiya Sena, was in August 2012 convicted for the murder of Shiv Sena MLA Kamalakar Jamsandekar in 2008, and awarded life imprisonment by a sessions court in Mumbai.

He was arrested by Saki Naka police in Mumbai and booked for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder), 149, 120B, and sections 3(1), 3(2) and 3 (4) of the MCOCA Act.

A Bollywood film has also been made on the life and times of the gangster, who has also tried his luck in politics. The role of Gawli was essayed by model-turned-actor Arjun Rampal. The role of Arun Gawli’s wife, Asha Gawli, was portrayed by south film industry actress Aishwarya Rajesh.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and produced by Kundalini Entertainment, the film also featured Nishikant Kamat, Anand Ingale, Shrikant Yadav, Vijay Sanap and Abhimanyu Arun in pivotal roles.