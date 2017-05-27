Arun Jaitley hails successful test firing of torpedo from Scorpene Submarine

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday, congratulated the research team for conducting the successful test firing of torpedo missile from first indigenously built Scorpene Class Submarine.

Jaitley, tweeted, "Congratulations to our scientists, engineers on successfully test firing torpedo from the first indigenously built Scorpene Class Submarine."

He further encouraged the development and said, "This indigenously built stealth Submarine will soon add potent underwater capability to the Indian Navy."

Earlier in January, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Submarines), Mohit Gupta said that the Indian Navy was also planning to induct two scorpene class submarines this year.