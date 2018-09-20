Arun Jaitley hits out at 'Clown Prince' Rahul Gandhi over Rafale deal, says every word repeatedly said by him 'false'

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly 'lying' by making allegations over the Rafale deal.

"The campaign of falsehood is entirely led by the Congress President. His strategy is simple - concoct a lie and repeat it as many times. This, at least, provides him some concocted material for his statements/speeches for otherwise an issueless Congress," Jaitley said.

He added: "If the ‘Rafale concoctions’ were the first big lie, the second one stated repeatedly is that Mr. Modi waived off rupees two lakh fifty thousand crores of fifteen industrialists. Every word of that sentence repeatedly uttered by Rahul Gandhi is false."

Attacking Rahul, Jaitley said that public discourse is a serious activity and not a laughter challenge. "You lied on the Rafale deal, you lied on the NPAs. Your temperament to concoct facts raises a legitimate question – do people whose natural preference is falsehood deserve to be a part of the public discourse. Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world’s largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a 'Clown Prince'," he said.