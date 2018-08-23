हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley returns as Finance Minister three months after kidney transplant

The 65-year-old BJP leader had been on break since April and underwent a renal transplant on May 14.

Arun Jaitley returns as Finance Minister three months after kidney transplant

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arun Jaitley will be taking charge of the Finance Ministry three months after he underwent a kidney transplant surgery. As per a government notification, President Ram Nath Kovind has re-assigned the finance portfolio to Jaitley.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley," a notification said. Jaitley will resume charge of both finance and corporate affairs portfolios on Thursday at the North Block office.

The 65-year-old BJP leader had been on break since April and underwent a renal transplant on May 14. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the finance ministry in Jaitley's absence.

Since his surgery, he has been staying in a controlled environment as per the doctors' advice. He made his first public appearance since his surgery when he recently attended the Rajya Sabha for the election of Deputy Chairman on August 9. 

