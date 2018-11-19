हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP vs BJP

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of getting ‘lakhs of names deleted from voter lists’, seeks action by EC

Arvind Kejriwal shared a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of getting ‘lakhs of names deleted from voter lists’, seeks action by EC

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of getting lakhs of names deleted from voters list. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal on Monday sought “immediate action” by the Elections Commission over the issue.

Kejriwal shared a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner by the Aam Aadmi Party. According to the letter, the areas where names of voters have allegedly been deleted include Harkesh Nagar, Tughlakabad and Lal Kuan.

The letter, written by AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, states that the Election Commission had assured that a survey would be conducted to check the claims. The AAP has now alleged that the survey was not conducted in a proper manner.

Kejriwal’s party has alleged that the surveyors were provided with “inaccurate, incomplete and non-comprehensive” list of deleted voters.

The letter states, “The list which formed the basis of this survey was at complete variance with the one on the website. Upon inquiry, no answer was forthcoming from any of the inspection officers with regard to the variance in the said list, or how the list was prepared.”

“It is pertinent to note that even the list available on the website of the Election Commission shows grave discrepancies against the initial ground investigation carried out by the Aam Aadmi Party's booth level agents. It was noted that names of a large number of people who are living in the area as permanent residents for multiple generations were missing from the electoral roll,” it further says.

Seeking an urgent intervention of the CEC, the letter by AAP says, “During the survey, several constituents revealed that their names had been deleted from the electoral roll. lt was noticed, however, that their names were neither on the deleted voters list uploaded on the website by the EC nor in the deleted voter lists carried by the Inspection Officers for verification. This leads to the worrisome likelihood that neither of these lists are a complete record of deleted voters. It is unclear how many such lists are in existence, whether there is any exhaustive list of deleted voters. Urgent remedial action is required in this regard as citizens are left in a lurch and there is no definite may for them to ascertain if and why their names have been deleted.”

