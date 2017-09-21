Arvind Kejriwal-Kamal Haasan lunch meet fuels political speculations

New Delhi: Amid speculations of veteran actor Kamal Haasan floating his own party, comes another new development. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Haasan for 'political discussions' over lunch in Chennai on Thursday.

Kejriwal, who's back in Delhi after 10-days of Vipassana meditation camp in Maharashtra's Igatpuri, will leave for Chennai in the morning, revealed sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The duo will meet at the star's Alwarpet residence. Haasan, who reportedly called up the Chief Minister, has organised an elaborate lunch.

The impending meet has fuelled speculations of Haasan making his political debut with AAP. It could also signal a future alliance between AAP and Haasan's new political outfit.

Last week, Haasan revealed his plan to launch his own political party by the end of September. The local body elections will be held in November 2017.

In the past few weeks, the veteran actor has publicly spoken up against the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. He also called the ouster of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala as a “solid step forward.”

Kejriwal,will also visit a state-run skill development centre in Chennai, before flying back to the Capital in late evening.

Mr Haasan had been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister took stock of key Delhi governments projects, including Mohalla clinics during a meeting with his cabinet colleagues.