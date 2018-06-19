हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP vs Delhi L-G

Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders end strike at Delhi L-G’s office

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ended his strike at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office, reported news agency ANI. The strike by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders ended a day after the Delhi High Court pulled them up saying they could not hold dharna at someone’s office or residence in this manner.

Kejriwal and other AAP ministers had started the dharna at the L-G’s office, demanding that the latter must ask IAS officers to end what AAP describes as strike and resume work. The dharna began on June 13.

Two AAP ministers – Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia – had gone on a hunger strike a day after the dharna began. However, earlier this week, the health condition of both Jain and Sisodia deteriorated and they were admitted to LNJP hospital in the national capital.

During his dharna, Kejriwal got the support of various opposition parties, barring the Congress. Chief Ministers of four states – Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, HD Kumaraswamy of Karnataka and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala – had even gone to the L-G office to meet Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

However, they were denied permission to meet the leaders sitting on dharna. Following this, the chief ministers went to the residence of Kejriwal and met his family members

