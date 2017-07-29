Arvind Kejriwal asked me to use abusive words: Ram Jethmalani tells Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Days after quitting as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's counsel in the defamation cases filed against him by Union minister Arun Jaitley, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani has fired a fresh salvo at his erstwhile client, saying the CM has asked him to use abusive words against the Finance Minister.

Earlier on July 20, the senior lawyer had written a letter to Kejriwal in which he has claimed that the AAP leader had asked him to use worse words against Arun Jaitley. As per the latest reports of leading daily Times Of India, Jethmalani has now taken an unprecedented step and has sent the letter to Jaitley.

"You have hundred times asked me to teach this '......' a lesson. Incidentally, for the last couple of weeks, you only met me briefly. However, your assistant Raghav Chadha and advocate Anupam Srivastava have been briefing me in the matter. Of course, the law is settled that no suit for damages lies against parties and lawyers even if the suggestion made only in court judicial proceedings proves to be false or malicious," TOI quoted Jethmalani's letter.

"When Arun Jaitley filed the first suit and the criminal case, you naturally sought my services. Ask your conscience how many times you used worse abuses than a mere '.......' (the derogatory word Jethmalani had used during court proceedings.

Earlier on May 17, the recording of Jaitley's statement in a Rs 10 crore civil defamation suit, filed by him against Kejriwal and other AAP functionaries, witnessed high drama as the Union minister objected to the use of a word against him by the veteran lawyer representing the chief minister. Days after the court proceedings, Jaitley filed a fresh Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Kejriwal over the use of the objectionable word allegedly by Jethmalani.

It has been reported that in a letter to the CM, the senior advocate had also claimed Kejriwal had used even more offensive language against Jaitley during private discussions on the case.

However, Kejriwal later filed an affidavit stating that there was no instruction from him to his counsel to use objectionable remarks against Jaitley in the defamation case.

Earlier, the Delhi government had cleared a payment of Rs 3.5 crore to Jethmalani, which included Rs 1 crore as retainer and Rs 22 lakh as fee for each appearance in court even before the cross examination stage is over.