हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal attacks PM Narendra Modi after SC verdict, says precious three years lost

Earlier today, the SC said LG does not have independent decision-making powers, and is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Delhi cabinet.

Arvind Kejriwal attacks PM Narendra Modi after SC verdict, says precious three years lost
LG Anil Baijal and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/PTI)

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Supreme Court directed the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to aligned with AAP-led state government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for curbing the powers of the elected government.

“If Modi Govt had not withdrawn the powers of elected govt thro illegal orders, precious three years wud have been saved. People of Delhi are grateful to judiciary. Today’s order reinforces people’s faith in judiciary,” tweeted Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Earlier today, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra laid down broad parameters for governance in the ongoing LG vs Delhi government power tussle. The top court said the LG does not have independent decision-making powers, and is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers of the Delhi cabinet.

Later, Kejriwal tweeted, “A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...”

"Can Modiji revoke 3 years 5 months of chaos in Delhi? Will Delhi people forgive BJP for ruining 3 years 5 months (sic)?," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asked in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hailed the SC judgment on the power tussle between the LG and the Delhi government, saying it was a "thumping victory" for democracy.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram, who represented the Delhi government as counsel in the court, asked why Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal allowed himself to be misdirected in law by his political masters.

"Thumping victory for representative democracy. I welcome SC judgement in the Delhi Govt vs LG case. Why did the LG (with a fine track record) allow himself to be misdirected in law by his political masters?" he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Chidambaram, a former Union home minister, said whoever in the central government was responsible for triggering the legal battle should own responsibility, but doubted whether anyone will do so.

"As Home Minister, I worked with LG Tejinder Khanna and CM Sheila Dikshit. There was no controversy or confrontation. The present controversy was manufactured by the BJP and the central government. 

"Now, happily resolved by the Constitutional Court. The SC judgement contains important lessons for Puducherry as well," he said on Twitter. 

With agency inputs

Tags:
Supreme CourtLGAnil BaijalAAPchief ministerArvind KejriwalPrime Minister Narendra ModiPM Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close