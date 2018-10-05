हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can pay salaries, solve all problems, says EDMC Mayor

EDMC Mayor BB Singh said that Kejriwal can solve all problems if he follows 4th Delhi Finance Commission.

Image Courtesy: ANI
Image Courtesy: ANI

Mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) BB Singh on Friday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the ongoing strike by sanitation workers.

Singh said that Kejriwal can solve all the problems if he goes by the recommendations of 4th Delhi Finance Commission. 

According to news agency ANI, Singh said that if Arvind Kejriwal can solve all the problems if he disburses funds for payment of salaries as per the recommendations of 4th Delhi Finance Commission.

The EDMC sanitation workers are on strike since September 12. 

Earlier on Thursday, the sanitation workers staged a protest outside Kejriwal's house as a part of their ongoing strike. 

Kejriwal accused the BJP government of misleading the workers. 

The Delhi government had on Wednesday agreed to release 500 crores to municipal corporations to be used to pay off pending salaries to sanitation workers. 

(With Agency Inputs)

