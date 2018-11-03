हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AAP

Arvind Kejriwal can't tolerate inner-party democracy, says suspended AAP leader

Khaira further reacted to his suspension from the party and described the decision as 'dictatorial'.

Arvind Kejriwal can&#039;t tolerate inner-party democracy, says suspended AAP leader
ANI photo

Chandigarh: Following his suspension from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), rebel leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday alleged that party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can't tolerate any inner-party democracy and doesn't like people who talk about Punjab. He further said that Kejriwal's focus has completely shifted to Haryana as its poll time in the state.

"Arvind Kejriwal can't tolerate any inner-party democracy. He doesn't want to listen to the truth. He doesn't like those people who talk about Punjab. Just because its poll time in Haryana, his complete focus has shifted to Haryana," Khaira said.

Khaira further reacted to his suspension from the party and described the decision as 'dictatorial' and said he will hold a meeting with legislators and party activists to decide his next action.

AAP suspended two rebel leaders - Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Kanwar Sandhu - from the party for allegedly indulging in 'anti-party' activities, earlier in the day. The decision was taken by the core committee of AAP Punjab unit, chaired by MLA Budh Ram in Chandigarh.

In a statement, the party said Khaira and Sandhu had been indulging in 'anti-party' activities and continuously attacked the central and state party leadership. It said it has decided to suspend the two leaders with immediate effect after exhausting all avenues.

The suspension came nearly three months after Khaira was removed from the post of Leader of Opposition and two days after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Chandigarh on November 3.

Khaira is leading a group of eight dissident legislators who had revolted against the party after he was removed from the post of the Leader of Opposition in July. Thereafter, they set up a parallel adhoc political affairs committee.

The rebel group has been seeking autonomy for the state unit, which they say was being controlled by the Delhi leadership.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
AAPSukhpal KhairaArvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close