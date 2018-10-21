हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal kick-starts door-to-door campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday started door to door campaign doe the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the national capital. 

Arvind Kejriwal kick-starts door-to-door campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Image Courtesy: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday started door to door campaign doe the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the national capital. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor explained the strategy of the campaign and said that around 3,000 teams will be visiting household in Delhi over the course of four months. 

Lauding his party's performance, Kejriwal asserted that people in Delhi are satisfied with AAP's work especially in the sector of health, education, water and electricity. 

During the poll campain, Kejriwal said, "The residents are happy with the state government's performance especially in the sectors of health, education, water and electricity. We brought revolutionary changes in the city which never happened in the past 70 years".

Targetting the BJP, Kejriwal said that the seven elected parliamentarians from BJP did not contribute for improving the condition of the city.

"What did people gain from them? They did no work for betterment. All they could do was acting as a barrier in implementation of our policies," he added.

Kejriwal also spoke about his donation drive and said that AAP will urge people to contribute more in helping them. 

The donation drive for AAP is titles "Aap ka Daan, Rashtra ka Nirmaan".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also joined the donation drive and various other AAP leaders were seen campainging and visiting locals in the national capital. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
DelhiAAPLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha elections 2019Arvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close