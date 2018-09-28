हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Arvind Kejriwal not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme as fears PM Narendra Modi: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the latter of denying the people of Delhi the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme. 

Arvind Kejriwal not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme as fears PM Narendra Modi: Amit Shah
File Image (Courtesy: IANS)

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the latter of denying the people of Delhi the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme. 

"The Government of India sent them reminder after reminder but they did not implement Ayushman Bharat. Kejriwal feared it will enhance Modi's popularity," Shah said.

Speaking in Delhi at the inauguration of Karol Bagh district office of the BJP, Shah said accused Kejriwal of depriving people of Ayushman Bharat scheme fearing that it will enhance Modi government's popularity. 

Shah also targetted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 'Mohalla Clinics' and said, "They (AAP government) excused from implementing (health insurance scheme) Ayushman Bharat saying Mohalla Clinics can take care of health needs of people. I want to ask Kejriwal if cancer treatment and heart transplant can be done there. He himself should get treatment from Mohalla Clinics to know their realities."

Accusing Delhi government of blocking development, Shah slammed Kejriwal of mixing politics in development. Shah called upon party workers to go to people and tell them how the Kejriwal government deprived them of Ayushman Bharat scheme's benefits.

"People will set the account right in 2019, Kejriwal-ji. You should not blame EVMs (electronic voting machines) then," he said.

Claiming that Kejriwal's support base among Delhi'ites has "declined", the BJP chief said it was now "nothing" since the party stormed to power by a massive victory in the 2015 assembly election.

Shah also attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal, saying they felt pain on issues such as the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and action against Maoists in the country.

"They are pained when we take action to expel illegal immigrants and against Naxal and Maoist elements. But we are pained when anti-India slogans are raised in the country," he said.

Shah asserted that the BJP would ensure after the 2019 parliamentary election that "every single" illegal immigrant is expelled from the country.

The BJP chief appealed to party leaders and workers to ensure that the party retains all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

