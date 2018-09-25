Arvind Kejriwal’s pic with trafficking accused Prabha Munni triggers row

A photograph of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal with Prabha Munni, who is accused of running a human trafficking racket, has triggered a fresh row in the national capital. In the photograph, which went viral on social media, Kejriwal can be seen sitting beside the human trafficking accused.

The photograph emerged on social media just one day after Prabha Munni was arrested by police from Punjabi Bagh area of the national capital. She was arrested on September 25, almost remaining absconding for over five years.

Prabha Munni has been accused of running an NGO, under which she secretly operated a placement agency. It was through this agency that she used to lure young women in Jharkhand in the name of giving them jobs. After the women reached Delhi, they were sold as part of the human trafficking racket.

A number of cases have been filed against the accused in Jharkhand. A bounty of Rs 25,000 has also been announced by Jharkhand Police.

Sources said that the police are yet to ascertain as to how many women have been thrown into human trafficking ring by Prabha, who went absconding in 2013. She is currently under the custody of Jharkhand Police, who were given her transit remand.