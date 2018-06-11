हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal says will campaign for BJP if Delhi is granted statehood before 2019

Addressing party's ward-level officer-bearers and legislators at his residence, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had equalled the fight for Delhi's full statehood with the freedom struggle.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he'll make sure that every Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vote goes to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the Centre grants statehood to Delhi before the 2019 General Elections. 

"I want to tell BJP that if before 2019 elections, Delhi is granted statehood, we'll make sure that each and every vote from Delhi goes in your favour, we'll campaign for you. If you don't do so Delhi residents will put up boards saying 'BJP leave Delhi'," he said in the Assembly.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had exhorted party workers with the slogan 'LG, Delhi chodo' (LG, quit Delhi), as the ruling AAP announced a city-wide campaign for full statehood to Delhi. 

Addressing party's ward-level officer-bearers and legislators at his residence, the CM had on Sunday equalled the fight for Delhi's full statehood with the freedom struggle. In a passionate address, he had said that Mahatma Gandhi had launched Quit India campaign during the British rule, and the AAP will run 'L-G, Delhi Chodo' campaign. Kejriwal had added that in 1947, India got freedom and all British viceroys were removed, but in Delhi, LG was appointed in place of viceroys.

"We would ask people (during meetings) whether there should be people's rule or LG's rule in Delhi. L-G creates hurdles in our every project, be it the CCTV project or doorstep delivery of ration," he had said.

Elaborating on the campaign, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai had said AAP leaders, MLAs and workers will hold meetings at 300 locations in the national capital from June 17 to June 24 in the first phase of the agitation.

In the second phase, AAP has planned to hold party workers' convention at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on July 1, where the next course of action will be decided, he had added.

(With PTI inputs)

