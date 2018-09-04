हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP

Arvind Kejriwal slams Delhi Police, says meeting to send AAP MLAs to jail shameful

" I wish they had spent a fraction of time n energy on providing security to women and improving law n order, which is worst today during Modi regime," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal slams Delhi Police, says meeting to send AAP MLAs to jail shameful

New Delhi: Slamming the Delhi Police, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is shameful that the police is holding a meeting to discuss how to send the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to jail, instead of providing security to women and improving law and order.

He accused that the cases against the AAP MLAs are false and enquired "who directed these false cases -- LG or PM?"

"Shameful that cops are meeting to discuss how to send AAP MLAs to jail. I wish they had spent a fraction of time n energy on providing security to women and improving law n order, which is worst today during Modi regime," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

"Fix responsibility. Who directed these false cases -LG or PM? Were police officers given written directions by LG/PM? If yes, make written directions public. If no, the police officers who followed illegal verbal directions must face severe punishment," he added.

Kejriwal also shared a news which claimed that the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of the southern range of the city had called a meeting to plan strategy as cases against the Aam Aadmi Party was not holding up in court.

with IANS inputs

AAPDelhi PoliceArvind Kejriwal

