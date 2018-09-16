Arvind Kejriwal takes on Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi over visits to temples and mosques

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the recent visit by the two leaders to “mosques and temples”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the AAP leader said that while Rahul Gandhi was visiting temples, Prime Minister Modi was going to mosques. Hitting out at top leaders of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the same breath, Kejriwal further said “nation building won’t happen with temples and mosques”.

राहुल जी मंदिरों में घूम रहे हैं, मोदी जी आजकल मस्जिदों में घूम रहे हैं। राष्ट्र निर्माण मंदिर मस्जिद से नहीं बल्कि लोगों को स्कूल, अस्पताल, सड़कें, बिजली, पानी देने से बनेगा। 21वीं सदी के भारत के मंदिर और मस्जिद स्कूल, उच्च शिक्षण संस्थान और वर्ल्ड क्लास रिसर्च इन्स्टिट्यूट हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 16, 2018

The Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, “Rahul ji is visiting temples and Modi ji is visiting mosques these days. Nation building won’t happen with temples and mosques, it will happen by giving schools, hospitals, roads, electricity and water. Temples and mosques of 21st century India are schools, higher educational institutions and world class research institutes.”

Kejriwal posted the same as he retweeted a tweet with photographs of Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. The tweet was posted by Amit Mishra, head of AAP citizen interaction team. Mishra had in his tweet written a couplet, “Kursi ki chahat mein kaisa kamaal ho gaya, Rahul kattar Hindu toh Modi musalman ho gaya (how the love for power has done a miracle, Rahul became an extremist Hindu while Modi became a Muslim).”

This comes just days after Prime Minister Modi visited Saifee Mosque in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister had addressed members of Dawoodi Bohra community at the mosque, saying their patriotism was an example for the country. He was received by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also earlier this month went for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. His visited was marred in controversy as some members of the ruling BJP claimed that Rahul faked about going to Kailash Mansarovar. The Congress later released video clips of Rahul’s visit to rubbish the claims.