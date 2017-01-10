Arvind Kejriwal trolled for accusing PM Narendra Modi of using mother for political benefit – Read what Twitterati said
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his mother for political benefit.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader's comment came after the PM visited Gandhinagar to meet his mother and later tweeted about it.
"Skipped Yoga and went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," Modi tweeted this morning.
The Prime Minister`s 97-year-old mother Hiraba lives with his brother in Gujarat.
Responding to Modi`s tweet, Kejriwal said the Prime Minister should let his mother live with him as his residence was "big enough".
However, his comment did not go down well with Twitterati. Here's how they responded:
मैं अपनी माँ को धरने पर बैठाता हूँ , बच्चों की क़सम खाता हु, जुते भी खाता हु लेकिन मोदी मोदी करना बंद नही करता
-@ArvindKejriwal
— PhD in Sarcaxm !! (@I_Atheist_) January 10, 2017
@ArvindKejriwal लेकिन माँ को टोपी पहनाकर उससे प्रचार करवाता हूँ। लेकिन वो राजनीति नही है।
— नंदन 2.0 #ETF (@ModifiedNandan1) January 10, 2017
Who cares what u do cheaptard @ArvindKejriwal. Keep ur dirty politics away from making personal attacks on PM @narendramodi's mother.
— Devika (@Dayweekaa) January 10, 2017
@ggiittiikkaa don't spread lies about yugpurush @ArvindKejriwal hamare sirji sirf Maa nahin Pitaji ko bhi topi pehnate hai pic.twitter.com/9J2fnOfRSs
— अतिशबाज़ (@IamSunilPathak) January 10, 2017
The new Oxford Dictionary's term of the year is @ArvindKejriwal (n)
- it means an unparalleled level of hypocrisy & doublespeak pic.twitter.com/gkM8zfttgS
— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 10, 2017
राजनीती में नेता द्धारा जनता को टोपी पहनते सुना होगा
ये लो जी देखो @ArvindKejriwal ने अपनी माँ को ही टोपी पहनाई
#shamelessPolitician pic.twitter.com/Le0fYTIugI
— BHASHKAR #ETF(#G$M) (@BHASHKARSUMAN) January 10, 2017
अपने परिवार के साथ होली खेलने का ढिंढोरा पीटते @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/xhlTt5LxOh
— Thought Gun (@ShootinThoughts) January 10, 2017
@ArvindKejriwal Arvind Kejriwal.. You shud stop being personal and focus ok development of Delhi.. You've been running away from it
— I'M Furious! (@TheAngryLord) January 10, 2017
.@ArvindKejriwal Seriously?? pic.twitter.com/b0r6Q6Bvuq
— MumBaekar.. (@katamulgi) January 10, 2017
"पर टवीट कर के नौटंकी जरूर करता हूं " यह लिखना भुल गए!! @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/IaAi14J8U9
— मुफलिस Tapori (@wh0mi_) January 10, 2017
