Arvind Kejriwal trolled for accusing PM Narendra Modi of using mother for political benefit – Read what Twitterati said

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his mother for political benefit.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader's comment came after the PM visited Gandhinagar to meet his mother and later tweeted about it.

"Skipped Yoga and went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," Modi tweeted this morning.

The Prime Minister`s 97-year-old mother Hiraba lives with his brother in Gujarat.

Responding to Modi`s tweet, Kejriwal said the Prime Minister should let his mother live with him as his residence was "big enough".

However, his comment did not go down well with Twitterati. Here's how they responded:

Who cares what u do cheaptard @ArvindKejriwal. Keep ur dirty politics away from making personal attacks on PM @narendramodi's mother. — Devika (@Dayweekaa) January 10, 2017

@ggiittiikkaa don't spread lies about yugpurush @ArvindKejriwal hamare sirji sirf Maa nahin Pitaji ko bhi topi pehnate hai pic.twitter.com/9J2fnOfRSs — अतिशबाज़ (@IamSunilPathak) January 10, 2017

The new Oxford Dictionary's term of the year is @ArvindKejriwal (n)

- it means an unparalleled level of hypocrisy & doublespeak pic.twitter.com/gkM8zfttgS — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 10, 2017