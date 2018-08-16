हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal turns 50, PM Narendra Modi, Omar Abdullah wish him on his birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 50 on Thursday. Several political leaders took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday. 

Arvind Kejriwal turns 50, PM Narendra Modi, Omar Abdullah wish him on his birthday

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 50 on Thursday. Several political leaders took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for a long and healthy life for Kejriwal. "Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @arvindkejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life." The Delhi CM acknowledged the greetings replied to the PM on the micro-blogging site. "Thank you so much sir," he tweeted. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Kejriwal on his birthday to which Kejriwal replied with a heartwarming "Thank u so much Didi" tweet.

Among the others to wish Kejriwal was former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. "Wish you good health and many more years in the service of the nation," Omar tweeted. 

On Thursday, Kejriwal is likely to visit the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted. The former PM's condition is critical and he is on life support system.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party after a flag at the party headquarters fell while Amit Shah was unfurling the Tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations. Kejriwal said that the flag falling incident at the BJP headquarters reflected that "Bharat Mata" is "sad", and added that no matter how strong, one has to bow down before the nature.

"Nature works in strange ways. No matter how strong one is, he has to bow down before the nature. The tricolour refused to be unfurled at the hands of Amit Shah. Bharat Mata is saying through this flag that she is sad," he tweeted in Hindi.

The video had gone viral, with Kejriwal also sharing it on his official Twitter handle.

Arvind KejriwalArvind Kejriwal birthdayNarendra ModiOmar AbdullahMamata Banerjee

