Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal's poll formula: Voting for Congress means cutting AAP votes to benefit BJP

Pic Courtesy: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that voting for the Congress party in the national capital means cutting the ruling party’s vote to make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the elections.

The AAP chief said the same on microblogging site Twitter in response to a tweet by VDP Associates, a polling agency studying electoral trends of India, saying, “In Delhi the contest in between BJP and AAP.”

Arvind Kejriwal had last week said that the Congress would be decimated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, getting just nine per cent of the total votes. He had said that it would be a direct fight between the BJP and the AAP.

The Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted, “Direct fight is between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress will only get nine per cent votes.”

“People think: Only AAP is fighting for the rights of people. The MPs from the BJP/Congress never think about the people of Delhi and hence they want to trust AAP,” the AAP supremo had further said.

Kejriwal had also said that there would have been no sealing and hike in metro fare if all the seven MPs in Delhi were from AAP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had bagged all the seven seats in Delhi.

“The public is not very happy with the BJP MPs. They are all the more angry with the party as it has created hurdles in the works of the Delhi government. The BJP will suffer major losses in 2019,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

