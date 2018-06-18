As Arvind Kejriwal's L-G office dharna enters second week, party to hold key meeting at Delhi CM's residence

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP- LG

As Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s L-G office dharna enters second week, party to hold key meeting at Delhi CM&#039;s residence

NEW DELHI: As the Aam Aadmi Party's strike entered the second week on Monday, party leaders are all set to hold a key meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence around noon on Monday. 

The slug fest between the Delhi Government and the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor failed to die, with now IAS officers coming out in public with allegations that they were "targeted and victimised" for political gains. However, Kejriwal later tried to salvage the situation by sending out an "assurance of safety" to the officers whom he called part of his families. 

The Delhi CM on Saturday had alleged that there is de facto president's rule in Delhi because of what the AAP government describes as an ongoing IAS officers' 'strike'. 

Four chief ministers from non-BJP ruled states have supported Kejriwal's slugfest against L-G, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is likely to hear a plea on Monday seeking direction to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to ensure that the alleged 'informal strike' by IAS officers of Delhi was called off and they perform their duties as public servants. 

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

The health condition of Jain, who had gone on a hunger strike on Tuesday, deteriorated Sunday night, following which he was rushed to a hospital. His health summary on Monday morning showed that his sugar level was 64 units (mg/dL) and ketone level in urine was "large". The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.

