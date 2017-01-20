As Barack Obama leaves office, PM Narendra Modi becomes the world's most followed leader of a country

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world's most followed leader of a country on social media as Barack Obama leaves White House for the next President of US Donald Trump.

News agency PTI has quoted PMO sources as saying that Modi now has the highest number of followers among all leaders of State on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google+.

On Twitter, Modi's followers are 26.5 million, on Facebook the number is 39.2 million, on Google+, the number is 3.2 million, on LinkedIn, the number is 1.99 million, on Instagram it is 5.8 million and on YouTube it is 5.91 lakhs, the sources noted.

Barack Obama has 80.7 million followers on Twitter.

His Mobile App, which has nearly 10 million downloads, is also the most widely used app for a political figure.

The app consists of gamification features where people can contribute in many ways and earn points.

The Prime Minister regularly invites suggestions for various issues through his App and the top contributors in the App get to meet PM Modi.