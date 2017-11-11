हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
As border shelling continues, Pak rangers visit Golden Temple for blessings to help end hostility

While the BSF guards the International Border (IB) independently, it works under the operational command of the army while working at the LOC.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 11, 2017, 17:33 PM IST
Representational image

AMRITSAR: A high-level team of Pakistan Rangers, which arrived in the country for talks, has visited the famed Golden Temple here for blessings to help end hostilities on the border.

The visitors were led by Dir. Gen. of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Major General Mohammad Saeed and held talks with their Indian counterparts on Friday. They went back home on the same day.

The Sikh holy shrine is visited by millions of devotees from around the world every year. The Sikhs from Pakistan also come here to pay their obeisance.

During their talks, both sides had shared their respective views on the issue of cross-border shelling.

The Indian side was led by BSF Director General K K Sharma.

The Pakistani delegation had arrived in India on November 8.

"The Indian side firmly and strongly took up specific issues of concern including incidents of unprovoked cross-border firing smuggling of narcotics, infiltration attempts, tunneling and defence construction activities," the BSF said in a statement.

The next round of these talks is scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

India's 3323-km-long border with Pakistan runs through four states: Jammu and Kashmir (1225 km)Rajasthan (1037 km)Punjab (553 km) and Gujarat (508 km).
