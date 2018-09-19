हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

As election campaigning intensifies, Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan on Thursday

The Gandhi scion will also address the grand old party's Sankalp rally.

As election campaigning intensifies, Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan on Thursday

New Delhi: As assembly election nears in the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday visit Rajasthan for poll campaigning. 

He will address a gathering at Bhikha Bhai College Sports Ground, Sagwara in Dungarpur district. The Gandhi scion will also address the grand old party's Sankalp rally. 

He had kicked off the election campaign for Congress with a roadshow and meeting with party workers in Jaipur on August 11.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah is also in Rajasthan for campaigning.

The main contenders in the upcoming assembly polls - BJP and Congress - began their poll campaigns from Mewar. 

The region has 35 seats and is considered crucial as the political tradition in the state says that whichever party wins Mewar, wins Rajasthan.

