As India stands firm over Dokalam, China resorts to 3-pronged psychological warfare

China doesn't want a war with India. Instead, they are using the "Three Warfares" tactic to intimidate Indian Army and the citizens

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 14:36
As India stands firm over Dokalam, China resorts to 3-pronged psychological warfare
Dokalam Standoff: China is using the state-media to justify it's incorrect stand

New Delhi: In the Dokalam stand-off between India and China, there's one thing that foreign experts are sure of. Neither party wants a war. China, especially, will not even spare a small-scale military operation despite its aggravated stance.

As the Dokalam stand-off continues, another sharp act of transgression by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has emerged. This time around, the Chinese army tried to gain strategical access in Doklam area by illegally constructing a road in Bhutan.

Bhutan, which does not have an Ambassador in China, communicates with China through the Indian Embassy. India, acting as the big brother, stood afirm to protect Bhutan's land – a move deemed as "unnecessary meddling” by China.

So to unnerve India, China is now resorting to its famed “Three Warfares” or san zhong zhanfa tactic, reports India Today. The concept is based on three strategies:

(1) Strategical psychological operations

(2) Media manipulation

(3) Legal warfare to manipulate policies and perceptions of audience abroad

In strategical psychological operations, the state-controlled Chinese media released audio-visuals and photographs of PLA war exercises. The idea was to intimidate the Indian Army and demoralise our civilians. For instance, China trying to remind India about the 1962 war.

In the second approach, China is manipulating the international outlook and it's own citizens by using the media to justify it's incorrect stand and procuring support. China is constantly bombarding the media with threats which are then published by local news outlets.

And finally comes the legal warfare tactic where China tries to enter the surrounding areas of its rival, demanding more land from the enemy by bullying.

Interestingly, while China seems to be speaking up on Dokalam stand-off, it's citizens are least interested in the topic. News on Dokalam rarely trends in China as civilians prefer not to talk or write on diplomatic issues because of lack freedom of speech. Chinese have no access to international media, except for those living abroad.

