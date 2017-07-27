As loyalties swap hands, what will be RJD's next gameplan?

Patna: In an unexpected move, Nitish Kumar quit as Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday evening, dissolving the 20-month-old Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance between JD(U) and RJD. Nitish's stunning resignation came after RJD chief Lalu Yadav said his son, Tejaswi Yadav, will not quit from the position of Deputy Chief Minister despite corruption charges levied against against the later.

Nitish's party is now set to form an alliance with BJP, and has submitted a letter to the governor claiming the support of 132 MLAs.

All these developments have left RJD on a back-foot, despite being the single-largest party in the state with 80 seats.

"Each development seemed planned. It was all pre-decided. Why was everything done in such rush? His resignation, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backing him, and staking claim to form government within hours of resignation, proves it," Tejaswi said, after meeting Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Governor on Wednesday, reported the ANI.

As Nitish prepares to swear-in as the Bihar CM for the sixth time, Tejwasi took to twitter:

Governor gv us time of 11AM and now suddenly has asked NDA for oath ceremony at 10AM. Why so much hurry & rush Mr. Honest & Moral? — Tejaswi yadav (@YadavTejaswi) July 26, 2017

RJD's official handle tweeted:

A Governor should act as custodian of constitution, not as Centre's stooge. He can't ignore single largest party & largest prepoll alliance. — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) July 26, 2017

RJD top helm has claimed, Tejaswi and his land-for-hotels corruption case was only an excuse for Nitish to join hands with the BJP.

In the wee hours of Thursday, Tejaswi marched towards the governor's house.

March to Governor house pic.twitter.com/0YvOeHWLRS — Tejaswi yadav (@YadavTejaswi) July 26, 2017

"On what ground is he (Nitish Kumar) questioning us. He himself is tainted, an accused under section 302," alleged said Tejaswi.

RJD, along with Congress and those opposing the BJP, plans to hold protest, dharnas and burn effigies, to raise their voice against the present situation.

Tejaswi maintained his party's stand to let them prove their majority on the floor, and an invitation for the same, as they are the state's single largest party.

The party's next gameplan will become evident as the day unfurls. But for now, it seems BJP has had the last laugh.

With agency inputs