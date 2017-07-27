close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

As loyalties swap hands, what will be RJD's next gameplan?

Yesterday's developments have left RJD on a back-foot, despite being the single-largest party in the state with 80 seats.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 08:50
As loyalties swap hands, what will be RJD&#039;s next gameplan?
Yesterday's developments have left RJD on a back-foot, despite being the single-largest party in Bihar with 80 seats

Patna: In an unexpected move, Nitish Kumar quit as Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday evening, dissolving the 20-month-old Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance between JD(U) and RJD. Nitish's stunning resignation came after RJD chief Lalu Yadav said his son, Tejaswi Yadav, will not quit from the position of Deputy Chief Minister despite corruption charges levied against against the later. 

Nitish's party is now set to form an alliance with BJP, and has submitted a letter to the governor claiming the support of 132 MLAs.

All these developments have left RJD on a back-foot, despite being the single-largest party in the state with 80 seats. 

"Each development seemed planned. It was all pre-decided. Why was everything done in such rush? His resignation, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backing him, and staking claim to form government within hours of resignation, proves it," Tejaswi said, after meeting Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Governor on Wednesday, reported the ANI.

As Nitish prepares to swear-in as the Bihar CM for the sixth time, Tejwasi took to twitter: 

 

RJD's official handle tweeted:

RJD top helm has claimed, Tejaswi and his land-for-hotels corruption case was only an excuse for Nitish to join hands with the BJP.

In the wee hours of Thursday, Tejaswi marched towards the governor's house.

"On what ground is he (Nitish Kumar) questioning us. He himself is tainted, an accused under section 302," alleged said Tejaswi.

RJD, along with Congress and those opposing the BJP, plans to hold protest, dharnas and burn effigies, to raise their voice against the present situation.

Tejaswi maintained his party's stand to let them prove their majority on the floor, and an invitation for the same, as they are the state's single largest party.

The party's next gameplan will become evident as the day unfurls. But for now, it seems BJP has had the last laugh.

 

With agency inputs

TAGS

RJDTejaswi YadavRJD JDU allianceLalu PrasadNitish KumarBihar Chief MinisterDeputy Chief Minister

From Zee News

NSA Ajit Doval due to arrive in China for BRICS meet; will Doklam border stand-off be resolved?
India

NSA Ajit Doval due to arrive in China for BRICS meet; will...

World

Facebook works with Harvard against hackers targeting US el...

World

Don't blame Syria for chemical attack without visit: R...

Gujarat floods: This is how IAF helicopter rescued a man clinging to electric pole – Watch video
Gujarat

Gujarat floods: This is how IAF helicopter rescued a man cl...

AmericasWorld

Trump supports sanctions on Russia Iran, N Korea: White Hou...

AmericasWorld

Discrimination against Muslims on rise in US: Survey

Transgender soldiers, veterans shaken by Donald Trump&#039;s ban on their service
AmericasWorld

Transgender soldiers, veterans shaken by Donald Trump'...

Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav dubs Nitish Kumar's resignation as pre-...

Nitish Kumar to swear-in as Bihar CM at 10 am today; Tejawsi Yadav cries foul
Bihar

Nitish Kumar to swear-in as Bihar CM at 10 am today; Tejaws...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: BJP to steer Bihar now

Defence expenditure: Fantasy replaces deft planning

Nitish Kumar's 'ghar wapsi' has demolished Oppn house

India’s FDI regime must garner quality investments

Nitish Kumar's resignation: Corruption card comes back to haunt Opposition