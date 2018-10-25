As Opposition escalates attack on Centre, SC set to hear CBI chief Alok Verma's plea tomorrow

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
As Opposition escalates attack on Centre, SC set to hear CBI chief Alok Verma&#039;s plea tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the plea filed by CBI director Alok Verma against the government's order of sending him on leave.

SC bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear the plea on Friday as Verma was relieved of charge as CBI director, news agency ANI reported.

The CBI director position has fixed term of two years. Verma is scheduled to retire after four months.

In a fast-paced development on late Tuesday night within the investigative agency, Verma along with Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Additional Director AK Sharma was sent on leave. M Nageshwar Rao, the current Joint Director, has been appointed as the interim head of the investigative agency.

However, CBI on Thursday said that Alok Verma will continue to remain CBI chief until Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) completes its probe. CBI also clarified that Rao is the interim director and Ashthana will also continue his term as the Special Director. 

The CBI also said it is aware of the fact that any fall in credibility and image of the agency has the potential to impact the important cases that are taken up internationally.

The Opposition came down heavily on the internal tussle at the CBI, holding the Narendra Modi government responsible for the entire mess and damaging the central probe agency's credibility.

The CVC accused Verma of non-cooperation in producing records and files sought by it on allegations against him and that his "wilful obstruction in the functioning of the Commission is established."

