As PM Modi set to meet CMs for 2019 polls, NCP mocks BJP''s early preparation

Mumbai: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah are set to meet the chief ministers of all party ruled states on Monday to discuss strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said the meeting is a clear indication of saffron party`s insecurity.

Speaking to ANI, NCP leader Majeed Memon said Prime Minister and BJP chief are struggling to have meetings with their party ruled state chief ministers because they are worried about 2019 mandate.

"They want to make sure that they would win again. Amit Shah has a dream that BJP will not only continue for next five years but would be there to rule for 50 years. It is his prediction. I am afraid that he can predict that he would remain alive for how many years. BJP is rushing for preparation of 2019 polls is a clear indication of doubt that they entertain within themselves with regard to winning the mandate again in 2019," he said.

Another NCP leader Nawab Malik also took a dig at the BJP for early preparation for the Lok Sabha polls

"The way BJP has started preparation for Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister and BJP president is going to meet the chief ministers of their party, it is indication that there is recession in the country, no job creation is there. The BJP knows that it will cause an adverse affect on poll that is why they are preparing themselves. It shows early poll will be there in the country," Malik told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will meet chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all party ruled states on Monday to discuss core issues including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides 13 chief ministers and six deputy chief ministers, a few cabinet ministers may also attend the meeting. The meeting is called days after Shah met party leaders in New Delhi to discuss the strategy for 2019 elections. During the meeting, which was attended by eight Union Ministers, Shah set target of 350 plus seats for BJP in 2019 polls.