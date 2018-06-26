हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
As southwest monsoon advances, IMD issues heavy rains warning for Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal

The overall flood situation in Assam improved further on Tuesday with all the major rivers in the state flowing below the danger level.

Representational Image (Lucknow, June 26, 2018 - Pic courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon had further advanced into some more parts of Odisha, remaining parts of West Bengal and most parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. It also said that the conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and remaining parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and southeast Rajasthan.

The IMD further said that pre-­monsoon thunderstorm activity has commenced over parts of northwest India and the advance of southwest monsoon is likely over most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, during June 28 and 30th.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures on Tuesday dropped slightly at most places in Punjab and Haryana after few parts of the two states were lashed by light to moderate rains. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received light rains, recorded a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department report said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 37.7 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's maximum dropped by six notches against normal to settle at 34 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani registered a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded the maximum temperatures of 38.6 degrees Celsius and 37.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Amritsar's maximum settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the overall flood situation in Assam improved further on Tuesday with all the major rivers in the state flowing below the danger level, even as two more persons lost their lives, taking the death toll in flood-related incidents to 28. Heavy and incessant rainfall in Kokrajhar district led to the death of two persons in Dotma, according to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as per PTI.

The flood waters inundated vast tracts of land in Charaideo district in upper Assam, the report said, adding that six districts were hit by the current wave of floods. A total of 71,058 people were still reeling under the impact of the flood, as against the 96,993 people on Monday, the report added. The worst-hit district was Karimganj, where 43,995 people were still affected, while the other districts affected by the deluge were Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Cachar and Hailakandi, it said.

IMD warning for June 27:

- Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places over east UP, east Rajasthan, Odisha, Konkan and Goa and coastal Karnataka.

- Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, MP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP.

(With PTI and imd.gov.in inputs)

