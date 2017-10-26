Asaram rape case: SC asks godman to approach CJI for interim bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court asked rape accused Asaram Bapu to approach Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Friday for interim bail.

The self-styled godman has been accused of sexually assaulting a Surat-based girl between 1997 and 2006 when she was living in his ashram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city. The victim filed a a case against Asaram in 2013.

Asaram was arrested by Jodhpur Police on August 31, 2013 and has been in prison since then.

In August 2017, the top court rapped the Gujarat government for slow trial in the case.

The court further asked why the victim in the particular case has not been examined till date, the top court asked the Gujarat government to file an affidavit in this regard.

Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up the security of the rape victim. "Two more security personnel have been deployed at the residence of the rape victim and now half a dozen police personnel, including a lady constable, will remain on duty," Superintendent of Police KB Singh said.

With agency inputs