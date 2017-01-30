Asaram rape case: Register new FIR against godman, orders SC; levies Rs 1 lakh fine
New Delhi: In more trouble for controversial godman Asaram, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered registration of a new FIR against him for filing fake documents in connection with his health.
In addition to it, the apex court also levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.
The apex court earlier in the day rejected the bail plea of Asaram in two rape cases, sought on medical grounds.
The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013 and since then he is in prison.
A teenager had accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her during celebration in a village near Jodhpur ashram.
The Gujarat Government had earlier told the top court division bench that the rape case registered against Asaram would very likely proceed in an expeditious manner, adding that the trial would be completed within six months so the bail should not be granted to him in the case.
With ANI inputs
