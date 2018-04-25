Asaram rape case verdict: Here's a look at 6 other self-styled godmen convicted of rape

NEW DELHI: A Jodhpur local court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to self-styled godman Asaram for raping a teenager in 2013. As a matter of fact, Asaram is not the first self-styled godman who has been convicted of rape.

Here is a look at six more names of fake babas who were found guilty of such crime in the past:

1. Gurmeet Ram Rahim

A CBI special court awarded 20-year imprisonment to self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2002 rape case in August 2017. He was convicted of raping his followers in his ashram. Following the conviction, Dera followers went on a rampage in Panchkula and Sirsa 41 and the violence left 41 dead and scores injured.

2. Narayan Sai, son of Asaram

Two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against the self-styled godman and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape. Sai is currently lodged in jail for raping a woman in one of Asaram's ashrams between 2002 and 2005.

3. Swami Nithyananda

A Hindu spiritual leader, Swami Nithyanand was caught engaged in sexual acts with a television actress in a leaked video sometime around March 2010. He was also accused of rape by a former disciple at his premises.

4. Swami Premanand

In 1994, a girl accused Swami Premanand of raping her repeatedly. In August 1997, Premananda was convicted of raping at least 13 minor girls. He was also convicted of killing a follower who had tried to disclose his activities.

5. Swami Sadachari

Swami Sadachari was known for performing rituals for top political leaders. He was arrested on charges of running an underground brothel.

6. Swami Amrita Chaitanya - sentenced to 16 years in jail for raping two minors

Self-styled godman Swami Amrit Chaitanya, also known as Santosh Madhavan was arrested in 2008 for raping minor girls and cheating an NRI woman. A Kerela court sentenced him to 16 years for raping two minors.