Asaram witness murder: Charge sheet filed against prime accused

Muzaffarnagar: A charge sheet was filed in a local court against Kartik Haldar, the main accused in the murder of a prime witness in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram.

According to the prosecution, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case, police inspector Manoj Sharma filed the charge sheet in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Gopal Tiwari.

An investigation is pending against a lawyer and three others in connection with the killing of Akhil Gupta, the prime witness in the rape case against Asaram. Gupta was shot dead on January 11, 2015.

During an identification parade held earlier, an eyewitness in the murder case identified Haldar, who is under judicial custody and lodged in the Karnal jail in Haryana.

