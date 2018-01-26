ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit - Delhi Declaration: Full Text

New Delhi: India and ASEAN countries on Thursday decided to deepen cooperation in combating terrorism through information sharing and capacity building.

In addition, leaders of the ASEAN and India decided to strengthen cooperation in combating other transnational crimes, including human trafficking, illicit drug trafficking, cybercrime, and piracy and armed robbery against ships.

Following is Delhi Declaration of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit:

WE, the Heads of State/Government of the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of India, gathered in New Delhi, India, on 25 January 2018 to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations under the theme of "Shared Values, Common Destiny”;

REAFFIRMING our commitment to guide ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations by the principles, purposes, shared values and norms enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the Declaration of the East Asia Summit on the Principles for Mutually Beneficial Relations, and the Vision Statement adopted at the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit to mark the 20th Anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations on 20 December 2012; and supporting the ASEAN Charter;

NOTING the cross-cultural exchanges and civilisational linkages between Southeast Asia and India over several millennia as a strong foundation for cooperation between ASEAN and India in an increasingly inter-connected world;

RECOGNISING with appreciation the achievements made over the past 25 years of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations across the three ASEAN Community pillars, namely political-security, economic and socio-cultural;

NOTING with satisfaction the progress in the implementation of the Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-India Partnership for Peace, Progress and Shared Prosperity (2016-2020) and the List of Priorities for 2016-2018 to Implement the ASEAN-India Plan of Action;

APPRECIATING India’s support for ASEAN centrality in the evolving regional architecture and its continued contribution to regional peace, security, and prosperity and to ASEAN integration and the ASEAN Community building process, including through the support for implementation of ASEAN 2025: Forging Ahead Together, Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025, and the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Work Plan III;

COMMENDING various commemorative activities held in ASEAN Member States and India throughout 2017 and the beginning of 2018, which brought the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership to our communities, including the youth through hosting of the ASEAN-India Youth Summit, the ASEAN-India Youth Awards and Youth Leadership Programme, and ASEAN-India Music Festival;

HEREBY agree to the following:

1. Further strengthen and deepen the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership for mutual benefit, across the whole spectrum of political-security, economic, socio-cultural and development cooperation, through further strengthening of relevant institutional mechanisms and broadening of the network between government institutions, parliamentarians, business circles, scientists, academicians, think-tanks, media, youth and other stakeholders, for the building of a peaceful, harmonious, caring and sharing community in our regions.

2. Continue to exert efforts and cooperate towards the full, effective and timely implementation of the Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-India Partnership for Peace, Progress and Shared Prosperity (2016-2020).

3. Further enhance high-level engagement and cooperation within the existing framework of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Partnership and ASEAN-led mechanisms, such as the ASEAN-India Summit, the East Asia Summit (EAS), the Post Ministerial Conference with India (PMC+1), the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus, and other ASEAN-India ministerial/sectoral mechanisms.

4. Continue to support and contribute to ASEAN integration and ASEAN Community building process, towards the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

Political and Security Cooperation

5. Reaffirm our commitment to work closely together on common regional and international security issues of mutual concern and ensure an open, transparent, inclusive and rules-based regional architecture through existing ASEAN-led frameworks and mechanisms such as the PMC+1 with India, ARF, EAS, the ADMM-Plus, and ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC)+India Consultations.

6. Reaffirm the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, and other lawful uses of the seas and unimpeded lawful maritime commerce and to promote peaceful resolutions of disputes, in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the relevant standards and recommended practices by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO). In this regard, we support the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and look forward to an early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

7. Strengthen maritime cooperation through existing relevant mechanisms including the Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF) to address common challenges on maritime issues.

8. Work together to prevent and manage accidents and incidents at sea and promote effective coordination between ASEAN and India in maritime search and rescue, in accordance with existing processes and practices, including those of the ICAO and IMO, as well as encourage increased engagement between research institutions on maritime issues and collaboration on maritime education, research, development and innovation.

9. Deepen cooperation in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, violent extremism and radicalisation through information sharing, law enforcement cooperation and capacity building under the existing ASEAN-led mechanisms such as ASEAN SOMTC+India Consultation and the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Counter-Terrorism (EWG CT) and frameworks such as the 2003 ASEAN-India Joint Declaration for Cooperation to Combat International Terrorism, the EAS Statement on Countering Violent Extremism in 2015, and the EAS Statement on Countering Ideological Challenges of Terrorism and Terrorist Narratives and Propaganda, and the EAS Leaders’ Declaration on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Finance of Terrorism adopted in 2017, and the ARF Work Plan on Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime. In addition, strengthen cooperation and collaboration to combating other transnational crimes, including people smuggling, trafficking in persons, illicit drug trafficking, cybercrime, and piracy and armed robbery against ships.

10. Support the implementation of the Langkawi Declaration on the Global Movement of Moderates to promote peace, security, upholding rule of law, sustainable and inclusive development, equitable growth and social harmony.

11. Reiterate commitment and promote comprehensive approach to combat terrorism through close cooperation by disrupting and countering terrorists, terrorist groups and networks, including by countering cross border movement of terrorists and foreign terrorist fighters and misuse of Internet including social media by terror entities; strengthen cooperation to stop terrorism financing efforts, and prevent recruitment of members of terrorist groups; support efforts in targeting terrorist groups and sanctuaries; and take further urgent measures to counter and prevent the spread of terrorism, while stressing that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever.

12. Work together with the international community to ensure compliance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding counter-terrorism, and to note efforts on the negotiations of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) at the United Nations.

13. Strengthen cooperation between ASEAN and India on cyber-security capacity building and policy coordination, including through supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy, ARF Work Plan on Security of and in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and the work of ARF Inter-Sessional Meeting on Security of and in the Use of ICTs and further strengthen regional cyber capacity building initiatives undertaken by the other ASEAN sectoral bodies and build on the discussions at the 2015 ASEAN-India Cybersecurity Conference at the proposed First ASEAN-India Cyber Dialogue in 2018.

Economic Cooperation

14. Further strengthen ASEAN-India economic relations, including through the full utilisation and effective implementation of the ASEAN-India Free Trade Area, and intensify efforts in 2018 toward the swift conclusion of a modern, comprehensive, high quality, and mutually beneficial Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

15. Cooperate for conservation and sustainable use of marine resources in the Indian and Pacific Oceans in accordance with international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and address threats to these resources including illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, loss of coastal ecosystems and the adverse impacts of pollution, ocean acidification, marine debris, and invasive species on the marine environment. In this regard, explore cooperation in the field of blue economy, and take note of India’s proposal for a possible framework of cooperation in this regard.

16. Deepen cooperation in the area of aviation under the ASEAN-India Aviation Cooperation Framework adopted at the 14th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, on 6 November 2008, including through the convening of air services consultations by the ASEAN-India Working Group on Regional Air Services Arrangements and the establishment of air transport cooperation on technical, economic, and regulatory matters between ASEAN and India. Establish closer ASEAN-India air links to promote tourism, trade, and enhance greater connectivity between ASEAN and India.

17. Promote maritime transport cooperation between ASEAN and India, and encourage potential private sector participation in the development of seaports, maritime logistics network and maritime services in order to create greater efficient linkages; and encourage ASEAN and India to continue discussions on these priority areas.

18. Strengthen cooperation in the area of aviation and maritime transport and look forward to the expeditious conclusion of the ASEAN-India Air Transport Agreement (AI-ATA) and the ASEAN-India Maritime Transport Agreement (AI-MTA).

19. Strengthen cooperation in ICT to enhance ICT policies, build capacity, improve digital connectivity, infrastructure and services, develop ICT human resources through the establishment of Centers of Excellence in Software Development and Training (CESDT) in some ASEAN Member States, encourage ICT start-ups, and explore emerging technologies for adoption; in synergy with the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 and the ASEAN ICT Master Plan 2020, respectively.

20. Further promote stable and sustainable growth for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), including through technology transfer, diffusion, adoption and adaptation as well as enhancing capacity building, technical assistance, distribution channels, financing facilities, access to innovation, and opportunities to integrate into the global and regional value chains, as well as utilisation of Project Development Fund and Quick Impact Project Fund, where relevant.

21. Continue to enhance cooperation for ensuring long-term food and energy security in our region through strengthening cooperation in agriculture and energy sectors; work together to promote the development of renewable energy technology through international platforms including the International Solar Alliance (ISA) where applicable.

22. Continue to deepen sectoral relations in science and technology (S&T) through cooperation on the ASEAN-India Innovation Platform, ASEAN-India Research & Training Fellowship Scheme, and ASEAN-India Collaborative Research and Development Programme, in areas aligned with ASEAN Plan of Action on Science, Technology and Innovation (APASTI) 2016-2025, including, among others, nano-technology, materials science and biotechnology; and enhance capacity building on S&T.

23. Continue to collaborate in peaceful exploitation of outer space, through the implementation of the ASEAN-India Space Cooperation Programme, including launching of satellites, their monitoring through Telemetry Tracking and Command Stations and usage of satellite image data for sustainable exploitation of ground, sea, atmospheric and digital resources for equitable development of the region, as well as explore cooperation in R&D in emerging space technologies such as small satellites, inter-satellite communications, satellite propulsion, and analytics for space data.

24. Continue to promote private sector engagement and strengthen business-to-business relations, including through the ASEAN-India Business Council, and encourage trade events to promote brand awareness of ASEAN and India products and services to further broaden and deepen economic linkages. We also look forward to the establishment of the ASEAN-India Trade and Investment Centre.

Socio-Cultural Cooperation

25. Cooperate on the promotion of the civilisational and historical links between ASEAN and India by providing platforms for knowledge exchanges among policy-makers, managers, and the academicians concerned with tangible and intangible cultural heritage; intensify efforts to preserve, protect and restore cultural and historical symbols and structures which are of mutual interest in reflecting the ASEAN-India cultural and historical connection, including through India’s proposal on mapping inscriptions along the Mekong river and organising of conferences and activities on ASEAN-India Cultural and Civilisational Links.

26. Encourage health cooperation in areas relevant to the ASEAN Post-2015 Health Development Agenda, particularly in the area of strengthening health system and access to care, as well as safe and good quality medical products and affordable quality medicines, including traditional and complementary medicines.

27. Cement a stronger cultural link by promoting cultural tourism and further enhancing people-to-people contacts, through programmes such as Delhi Dialogue, ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks (AINTT), ASEAN-India Eminent Persons Lecture Series (AIEPLS), diplomats training courses, as well as exchange programmes for students, parliamentarians, farmers, media, and other youth programmes.

28. Strengthen cooperation in education and youth sectors, in the form of setting up of English Language Training, Entrepreneurship Development and Vocational Training Centres, and granting of annual scholarships; such as Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scholarships, ASEAN-India Goodwill Scholarship, Nalanda scholarship, and explore the possibility of setting up an ASEAN-India network of universities, and encourage other University to University exchanges, including with ASEAN University Network.

29. Strengthen ASEAN-India cooperation in disaster management and humanitarian assistance, including supporting the work of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) in the realisation of the ASEAN Declaration on One ASEAN, One Response: ASEAN Responding to Disaster as One in The Region and Outside The Region and establishing close partnership between the AHA Centre and its Indian counterpart for better coordination in regional disaster management.

30. Promote dialogue between government officials and relevant stakeholders of ASEAN and India on empowerment of women, the promotion and protection of the rights of women and children, the elimination of all forms of violence against them, and promotion of women entrepreneurs in line with the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (POA) 2016-2020, as well as support relevant ASEAN frameworks and mechanisms on these matters.

31. Promote cooperation in environmental management and climate change, including exploring cooperation to support the implementation of relevant strategic measures as outlined in the ASCC Blueprint 2025, priorities of the ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment (ASOEN), and the ASEAN Working Group on Climate Change (AWGCC) Work Plan 2016-2025.

32. Enhance cooperation in biodiversity conservation and management, through exchange of knowledge and experience, conduct of joint research activities and capacity building programmes to address the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem degradation, including supporting the work of the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB).

33. Explore the possibility of cooperation in alliance building, networking and partnership between ASEAN and India in civil service matters, among others, training the civil servants of ASEAN countries for the purpose of supporting further integration of ASEAN community and implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

Connectivity

34. Reaffirm our commitment to enhance physical and digital connectivity in line with the MPAC 2025 and the AIM 2020 by, among others, availing of the US$1 billion line of credit announced by India to promote physical infrastructure and digital connectivity.

35. Encourage the early completion of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway Project and extend this Trilateral Highway to Cambodia, Lao PDR and Viet Nam.

Cooperation on Narrowing the Development Gap

36. Welcome and appreciate India’s continued support for ASEAN’s efforts in narrowing the development gap within and between ASEAN Member States by implementing the IAI Work Plan III.

