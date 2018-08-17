Ashes of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be immersed across every river in UP

LUCKNOW: The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be immersed across every river in Uttar Pradesh, informed the state government on Friday. The rivers include Ganga, Yamuna, Tapti, Gomti, Sindhu, Varuna and many others.

“Ashes of former prime minister #AtalBihariVajpayee will be spread in every river in Uttar Pradesh including Ganga, Yamuna, and Tapti, to respect his grand stature,” informed the UP government in an official notice.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that the ashes of the former PM will be immersed in all the holy rivers of the state.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was cremated with full state honours at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi on Friday evening. Thousands of people, including top national and international leaders, joined the final procession and paid tributes.

The three-time former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna award recipient died after a prolonged illness on Thursday evening. The 93-year-old BJP stalwart breathed his last at 5.05 PM at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.