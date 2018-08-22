हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aam Aadmi Party

Ashish Khetan quits AAP, party loses second prominent member in a week

In another jolt to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior party leader Ashish Khetan quit AAP on Wednesday, a week after another leader, Ashutosh, announced his resignation.

The leader took to a social media post to announce his "personal decision to move away from the party and electoral politics". In a Facebook post, Khetan said that his decision should not be "viewed as a reflection on AAP, in any way whatsoever". He added, "I have only received love and respect from the party and its members and volunteers. And I will be forever grateful for that."

Khetan didn't cite any immediate reason for quitting the party but said that for the past two years, he had doubted his interest to continue in electoral politics. "For the past two years, I have been plagued with self-doubt and the question of whether I wanted to continue in electoral politics. Early this year I made my decision to quit active politics after much deliberation and in consultation with family and close friends," he said.

His decision comes months after he quit the Delhi Dialogue & Development Commission. According to him, he had quit in April to join the Bar and establish his commercial law practice. "Back in April, I had quit the Delhi Dialogue & Development Commission to join the Bar and establish my commercial law practice. I've also taken up legal causes in the larger public interest and will continue to do so. Besides practicing law, I'm also keen to return to my writing," he added.

Denying rumours, Khetean said that the decision isn't linked to his desire to contest for any seat. "I would also like to quell the unfortunate rumours that my decision is linked to any desire for any seat. The party had graciously asked me to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but I had politely turned it down. Contesting one more election would have further entrenched me in the world of politics, something I don't want at this point in time. I continue to hold all my ex-party colleagues in high regard and wish them good luck in their future endeavours," he said in the post.

Last week, in a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, senior leader Ashutosh resigned from the party citing personal reasons.

"Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/ revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/ requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/ all of them who supported me Throughout. Thanks," Ashutosh had said on Twitter.

Aam Aadmi PartyAAPAshish KhetanAshish Khetan resignation

