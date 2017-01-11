Ashley Tellis to be US Ambassador to India? All you need to know about him
New Delhi: Mumbai-born strategic analyst Ashley Tellis is set to replace Richard Verma as the United States Ambassador to India.
The current Ambassador Verma will depart office on January 20, the day Donald Trump takes over as US President.
Here are some things you need to know about the new envoy:
55-year-old Ashley Tellis was born in Mumbai.
He completed his bachelors and masters in economics from St Xavier's College.
Tellis is currently a Senior Fellow, South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
He always had an inclination towards international relations
Tellis has had a distinguished academic career, with his writing published across various reputed journals across the world.
He will be the second Indian-American to be US Ambassador to India.
