Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS Ministry of Health, Family Welfare - Profile

Here is the profile of Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 22:21

New Delhi: Here is the profile of Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

He is a Lok Sabha MP from Buxar in Bihar. Choubey is presently a member of the parliamentary committee on estimates and standing committee on energy. He is also a member of the Central Silk Board. Choubey was elected for five consecutive terms to the Bihar Assembly and has held important portfolios including Health, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering. Starting early in politics as the president of the students union of Patna University, Choubey actively participated in the JP movement in the 1970s and was taken into custody during the Emergency under MISA. Choubey is credited with the slogan "Ghar - Ghar me ho Shauchalaya ka nirman, Tabhi hoga Ladli Bitiya ka Kanyadaan" and has helped construct 11,000 toilets for Mahadalit families. He has also authored a book on the Uttarakhand floods of 2013 after facing the situation at Kedarnath with his family. Choubey is a Bachelors of Science in Zoology and has a special interest in yoga.

