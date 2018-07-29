हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab

Asian Games gold medallist's struggles for life

The former athlete represented India at Asian Games, 1978 in Bangkok.

Image Courtesy: ANI

PUNJAB: Asian Games gold medallist Hakam Bhattal was admitted to a hospital in Sangrur on Sunday due to kidney and liver ailments. The family of Dhyan Chand award winner is finding the situation difficult as they have not received any help from the government. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, his wife said that the government does not value athletes. She said, "We're poor people and the government should at least help those who get laurels for the nation."

The 64-year-old former athlete had won a gold medal for India in the 'Men's 20 kilometres walk' in Asian Games, 1978.

The former athlete also served as hawaldar in six Sikh regiments and later joined the Indian Army in 1972.

He went on to receive the Dhyan Chand award on August 28, 2008, by President Pratibha Patil.

