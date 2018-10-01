हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Para Games

Asian Para Games: Indians denied entry in Athletes village for non-payment of accommodation fee

Indian athletes were denied entry in the games village due to non-payment of accommodation fee.


Image Courtesy: IANS

The Indian contingent for the Asian Para Games 2018 was denied entry in the Athletes Village on Monday for a few hours as the organisers claimed that necessary payment was not done. 

An official from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said the Sports Ministry had not cleared funds to the tune of USD 2.5 lakh because of which the athletes were refused to enter the games village.

PCI vice-president Gursharan Singh, who is accompanying the Indian contingent in Jakarta, said, unlike the Asian Games (for able-bodied athletes) held in August, the participating teams for the Para Games will have to make payments for accommodation, competition, registration, among others.

"Each country will have to pay for accommodation of its athletes at the Games Village, pay competition and registration fee, etc. So, we have to pay around USD 2.5 lakh for the contingent of around 300. We came here without the funds and we had problems in going into the Games Village," Gursharan said.

The athletes were allowed to enter the village after the PCI officials gave an undertaking that the payment will be done by October 4.

"We had to give an undertaking that we will pay the amount by October 4. If we do not make the payment, we may be told to vacate our accommodation at the Games Village," he added.

The PCI top official said 60 para-athletes and some officials reached Jakarta on Monday and the remaining contingent will arrive in the next few days. 

The issue was later resolved and Sports Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar said that the necessary fund has been transferred (late evening).

"We have transferred the funds (on Monday) and the issue is sorted now. The para-athletes are now inside the Games Village," Bhatnagar said.

Gursharan said that the sanction of funds by the government was late this time as compared to earlier Para-Games like the 2014 edition in Incheon, Korea.

Asked why the contingent left without the sanction of funds, he said, "Every Para-Games, the government pays these funds but this time, it is a bit late. We left India for Indonesia without the sanction of funds hoping that it will be done while we are on way. But it is sorted now." he said.

The Asian Para Games begins at Jakarta on October 6. The Indian contingent for the October 6-13 Games comprises 193 athletes and 112 officials.

(With PTI Inputs)

