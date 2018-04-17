'Ask Modi ji': Rahul Gandhi on being asked about implementation of laws in villages

LUCKNOW: On being asked about the implementation of laws in villages by school students in Amethi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that they should ask the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi, hit out at the Narendra Modi government while he was on a visit to a school in Amethi. "It's Modi ji's (Narendra Modi) government now. I will answer this question after we form the government at the Centre."

#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with school students in Amethi, on being asked about law implementation in villages, says. 'Ye aap Modi ji se puchiye', on being asked about Amethi, says, 'Amethi ko toh Yogi ji chalate hain.' pic.twitter.com/jmi8T6xO2G — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2018

Pointing out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress chief further said, "Amethi is run by Yogi ji (Yogi Adityanath). I am an MP. My job is to make laws for Parliament."

Rahul Gandhi kick-started his Amethi visit On Monday.

On his arrival at the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, he faced protests from a group of party workers, alleging that the party had fallen to middlemen and demanded that the leadership should take action against such people.

Gandhi gave them a patient hearing and assured them of necessary action before leaving for Amethi by road.

There, he went straight to Shuklabazaar where he paid his condolences at the house of a party worker who passed away some time back. His cavalcade thereafter drove to Zainabganj where he met locals and party workers.

Rahul Gandhi also laid the foundations of some development projects. He met farmers and inaugurated a passport seva kendra, a road project, and a private school.

(With inputs from agencies)