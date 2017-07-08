close
Aspiring air-hostess murder: Delhi Police, Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrest absconding accused

A 22-year-old man who had stabbed aspiring air-hostess to death in Delhi has been arrested by a joint team of Delhi Police and Mumbai Police Crime Branch late Friday night. Identified as Adil Khan, the accused was arrested from his relatives house in Bandra, Mumbai. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 13:36
Aspiring air-hostess murder: Delhi Police, Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrest absconding accused
TV grab

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man who had stabbed aspiring air-hostess to death here has been arrested by a joint team of Delhi Police and Mumbai Police Crime Branch late Friday night. Identified as Adil Khan, the accused was arrested from his relatives' house in Bandra, Mumbai. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Riya Gautam, the aspiring air hostess was stabbed barely 100 meters from her house in Ramnagar area of Shahdara in east Delhi around 5.30 p.m. She had earlier complained to police that the Adil had been stalking her. Talking to news agency IANS, deceased's father Girwan Singh said that Ria had gone to buy Maggi noodles from a nearby bakery when she was attacked. Singh said Adil stabbed his daughter six or seven times before fleeing from the spot. 

A neighbour, Piyush Sharma, 12, said he saw Adil attacking the woman. "She was coming back with Maggi when he came from behind and stabbed her in the neck," said Sharma, who had come out to fly kites with two of his friends at the time. 

He said the woman ran into a nearby photo studio for help but there was no one inside and Adil followed her into the shop. "We ran to help her and saw the attacker running past us in the opposite direction," the neighbour said. "He had a big knife and his hands were drenched in blood." He said the victim's fingers were cut as she tried to save herself from the attacker.

She was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

Ria Gautam Aspiring air hostess Adil Khan Delhi Mumbai Crime Branch Delhi Police

