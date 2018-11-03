हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Assam: 12-hour statewide bandh called in protest against killing of 5 people in Tinsukia

The organisations of Barak Valley under Rastrabadi Joutha Mancha have called for the bandh. 

In protest against the killing of five persons allegedly by United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists in Assam's Tinsukia district, more than 100 organisations have called for a 12-hour statewide bandh on Saturday, according to media reports. However, the ULFA has refuted all allegations of its involvement in the killing. 

According to state media newspaper, Assam Tribune, the organisations of Barak Valley under Rastrabadi Joutha Mancha have called for the bandh. “We thoroughly condemn the killing of innocent citizens and place our demand before the Government to arrest Mrinal Hazarika, leader of the pro-talk faction of ULFA and also KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi at the earliest, suspected to be involved in the incident,” the newspaper quoted the supporters of the bandh, as saying.

The incident has also been condemned by the Silchar District Congress Committee and called for a 12-hour bandh, according to the reports. The Congress leaders alleged that the BJP-led Government has not been able to ensure the safety and security of the people, said the reports.

People from several organisations and associations also asked for providing safety and security.

Earlier on Thursday, the five people were killed in Bishnoimukh village. The incident took place near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district. Three members of a family were among five persons shot dead while two others were injured at Kheroni on Thursday night.

A group of assailants with sophisticated weapons came to this village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge and called out five-six persons from their house around 8 pm. They then opened indiscriminate fire upon those people before fleeing under the cover of darkness, a police officer said.

Police suspected the gunmen belonged to the ULFA (Independent) faction as they were in battle fatigue. However, the ULFA issued a press statement on Friday morning refuting all allegations of its involvement the killing. 

The press statement read, "We the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) would like to make it clear to all concerned authorities that our organisation does not have any involvement in the firing incident that occurred on November 1, 2018, at Sadiya Saikhowaghat in Tinsukia district." 

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned "the killing of innocent people" and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families. "Strong action will be taken against the perpetrators of this dastardly violence. We will not tolerate such cowardly act," he told PTI.

Sonowal said he has directed state ministers Keshav Mahanta and Tapan Gogoi along with DGP Kuladhar Saikia to rush to the spot. "We will not spare the culprits of the killings and will be brought to book," he said.

The chief minister appealed to the people of Assam to maintain peace and harmony. He also directed all deputy commissioners and SPs to remain alert. 

