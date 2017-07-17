close
Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 59, over 10 lakh affected

The death toll in Assam floods mounted to 59 even though the overall situation showed signs of improvement. Close to 10 lakh people in 24 districts of Assam continued to reel under floods as the death toll reached 59 in the state on Saturday.

ANI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 09:00
Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 59, over 10 lakh affected
Representational image

Guwahati: The death toll in Assam floods mounted to 59 even though the overall situation showed signs of improvement. Close to 10 lakh people in 24 districts of Assam continued to reel under floods as the death toll reached 59 in the state on Saturday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday said that 11,93,458 people have been suffering in 1,795 villages in 24 districts.

The affected districts include Dhemaji, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Soputh Salmara, Golapara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat Majuli, Sivsagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, and Cachar.

Over 66,516 hectares of agricultural land continue to be affected by floods, the ASDMA report said.

Officials said that close to 25,000 flood-affected people are taking shelter in 129 relief camps set up by the government in different districts.

Besides, 52 percent of the Kaziranga National Park remained under water on Saturday, which has also affected 93 anti-poaching camps in Agaratoli, Kohora, Bagori, Burhapahar and Biswanathghat.

The forest department as well as the Kaziranga National Park authorities have deployed additional forces, including outside the park, to monitor and track the animals which have strayed outside the park due to the floods.

Due to the impact of the floods, many roads, embankments and bridges have been damaged in several districts, including Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Biswanath, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Golaghat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Karimganj.

Currently, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at two places - Nimatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri town.

Assam Floods Guwahati Kaziranga National Park

