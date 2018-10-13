Assam: Four injured in Guwahati explosion, investigation underway

At least four people were injured after a low-intensity explosion took place Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday, police said. The explosion took place at a construction material dump in the Pan Bazar area when the four passersby, including a woman, were injured around 11.45 am, police said.

"We don't suspect it to be a bomb explosion as there were no splinters found and the injuries were due to stones hitting them," said DCP Ranjan Bhuyan who is at the site.

"We don't suspect it to be a sabotage or terrorist activity from the nature of the blast. It happened in a dump of sand kept for roadside drain construction. It may have had an unexploded shell which went off today," the DCP said.

An expert bomb squad would be arriving soon, he added.

According to Joint CP Diganta Borah, "Around 11.45 am, an explosion occurred at the riverfront. Preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity. Bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, further investigation is underway."

The four injured suffered minor wounds and they were being provided medical care at the MMC Civil Hospital nearby, the police official said.

The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained yet. An investigation is underway. The Assam Police is already present at the spot where the explosion occurred.