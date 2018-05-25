Assam HSLC result 2018: SEBA Class 10th Result declared

Assam HSLC result were declared by the Board of Secondary Education SEBA today (25 May, 2018) at 9 AM. The Board of Secondary Education SEBA has made the HSLC Result 2018 available on the board's official website resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org. However, the sites seemed to be facing connectivity issues soon after the Assam HSLC result were declared at 9 am. The results can also be accessed on examresults.net or assam.indiaresults.com.

Here is how you can check your HSLC Result 2018, SEBA Result 2018:

1: Log on to the official website resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org.

2: Click on the link which says HSLC Result 2018, Assam Class 10 Result 2018, SEBA Result 2018

3: Enter your Roll Number

4: Download the SEBA Result and save it for future reference.

The Assam HSLC results last year were announced on May 31 at 10 AM. Over 3.5 lakh students had registered to appear for the Assam HSLC Results 2018 which were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). The SEBA HSLC or Class 10th Board exams are conducted every year across several examination centres.

Last year, the HSLC exam was held between 17 February to 10 March 2017 across 852 exam centres. Of the 3,80,665 students who had appeared for teh exam, 54,955 had secured the Division I, 80,197 secured the Division II and 43,522 got the III Division. The pass percentage last year was 47.94 per cent.